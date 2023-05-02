US banking sell-off returns despite forced sale of First Republic

Turmoil returned to US bank shares as PacWest and Western Alliance each slumped more than 25%, leading a renewed sell-off in US regional lenders as investors continued to gauge the health of the industry after the second-largest US bank failure ever.

Trading in shares of both banks were halted for volatility, amid the broader slide. Comerica and Zions Bancorp each fell more than 10%, while Charles Schwab, the brokerage with a bank arm that has come under pressure in the wake of the regional banking tumult, sank more than 5%.