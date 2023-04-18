State to reach €26bn surplus over next two years

Government to revise economic growth forecasts 
State to reach €26bn surplus over next two years

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath will update economic forecasts this afternoon.

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 13:34
Ronan Smyth

The Government is forecasting a €10bn surplus this year followed by a more than €16bn surplus next year on the back of soaring corporation tax receipts.

The Government will publish its Stability Update Programme later today with updated figures for economic growth. The Irish Examiner understands the figures will include a €10bn surplus to be reported for 2022 with an even larger €16bn surplus in 2023.

Earlier today the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revised Ireland's surplus for last year to €8bn which is 1.6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The publication of the revised CSO figures was due to be published yesterday but was delayed following clarification from the European statistics agency Eurostat. It advises the CSO that funds for Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, or MICA redress scheme should be moved from upfront expenditure and should instead be recorded as money is paid out.

More in this section

France warns big food firms over bloated profits as wholesale price pressures ease France warns big food firms over bloated profits as wholesale price pressures ease
CC STAFF WANTED SIGNS Irish job market suffered little fallout from tech slowdown, according to new report
ECB to stop hiking in July 'but only after three monthly increases in a row' ECB to stop hiking in July 'but only after three monthly increases in a row'
<p>The resilience of Irish goods exports in the face of the cost-of-living-crisis is in part explained by the huge amount of medical and pharmaceutical products that are exported. Picture: David Creedon</p>

All-Ireland economy grows and EU trade booms in early 2023

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd