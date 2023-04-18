State to reach €26bn surplus over next two years

The Government is forecasting a €10bn surplus this year followed by a more than €16bn surplus next year on the back of soaring corporation tax receipts.
The Government will publish its Stability Update Programme later today with updated figures for economic growth. The Irish Examiner understands the figures will include a €10bn surplus to be reported for 2022 with an even larger €16bn surplus in 2023.
Earlier today the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revised Ireland's surplus for last year to €8bn which is 1.6% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The publication of the revised CSO figures was due to be published yesterday but was delayed following clarification from the European statistics agency Eurostat. It advises the CSO that funds for Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, or MICA redress scheme should be moved from upfront expenditure and should instead be recorded as money is paid out.