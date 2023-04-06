Revenue sees 90% property tax compliance

Revenue continues to see a high level of compliance with the Local Property Tax (LPT) as 90% of people pay on time and €314m was collected in the first three months of the year.

According to Revenue, there are 1.9 million properties in Ireland that are liable for the charge with nearly 1.67 million returns already filed. Exemptions were claimed on nearly 20,000 properties and deferrals claimed on just over 10,000.