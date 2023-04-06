Revenue sees 90% property tax compliance

Revenue continues to see a high level of compliance with the Local Property Tax (LPT) as 90% of people pay on time and €314m was collected in the first three months of the year.
According to Revenue, there are 1.9 million properties in Ireland that are liable for the charge with nearly 1.67 million returns already filed. Exemptions were claimed on nearly 20,000 properties and deferrals claimed on just over 10,000.
In total, 33% of properties were self-assessed to be valued between €0 and €200,000. A further 21.8% were valued between €200,001 and €262,500 and 20.3% were valued between €262,501 and €350,000.
Katie Clair, head of revenue’s LPT branch, said that while the vast majority have complied with their obligations some property owners still haven’t paid and “now leave themselves open to collection and enforcement action”.
Ms Clair said 150,000 letters have been issued to property owners who have yet to pay or set up a payment method.
If a property owner refuses to pay, they can be subject to mandatory deduction from salary or pension, withholding of tax clearance certification, the application of surcharges on income tax, or offsetting of other tax refunds against LPT arrears.