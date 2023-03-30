Logan Roy’s colourful mantras for family business success

When it comes to the true expression of family business, Logan Roy is head and shoulders above everybody else. Not.

As the patriarch of the dysfunctional Roy family, owners of the global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, Logan is part villain, part visionary in HBO’s Emmy award-winning television series ‘Succession’.

Intensely protective of his media empire, even in the face of his declining health and the efforts of his children to dethrone him, he is a complex and profane character — and expresses some of the most quick-witted and smart business one-liners ever heard on television.

HBO’s Emmy award-winning television series ‘Succession’, featuring a global media business that might have resonance some smaller family entities.

“He's a great character to play because you can get your rocks off on it in a quiet way,” explains actor Brian Cox. “He has a beautiful spareness, and I love the fact that you don't always know what he's thinking — the rise of an eyebrow can do as much as anything else.”

And, of course, his frequent profanity comes as part of the package.

Cutting remarks and closing arguments

"Make them an offer they’ll get excited about. Make them an offer they want to tell their wives about at night."

"Life’s not knights on horseback. It’s a number on a piece of paper. It’s a fight for a knife in the mud."

“Nothing is a line. Everything everywhere is always moving. Forever. Get used to it."

"He’s selling me things I want at a fair price. So what’s next? Fellatio?"

"You wanna do good things? Be a f***ing nurse."

"Would you like to hear my favourite passage from Shakespeare? Take the f***ing money."

"The law is people. And people is politics."

"Safety briefing? Here’s the safety briefing: if you move against me, I’ll put a hole in the back of your f***ing head."

"Most things don’t exist. The Ford Motor Company hardly exists. It's just a time-saving expression for a collection of financial interests."

"I’m going to grind his f***ing bones to make my bread."