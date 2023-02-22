Ireland had smallest decrease in natural gas consumption in the EU

Ireland is lagging far behind the rest of the EU in reducing its natural gas consumption, according to figures by EU statistics agency, Eurostat.

In the six months between August 2022 and January 2023, Ireland reduced its natural gas consumption by just 0.3%, the smallest decrease out of the EU's 27 Countries.

On average, the EU reduced its natural gas consumption by over 19% in the past six months, with Finland being the top-performing country, reducing its consumption by over 57%, followed by Lithuania and Sweden which saw decreases of 48% and 40% respectively.

While Ireland saw the smallest decrease, Malta and Slovakia were the only two countries that saw natural gas consumption rise over the same six-month period, increasing by 12% and 5% respectively.

🛢️EU consumption of natural gas dropped by 19.3% in the period August 2022 - January 2023, compared with the averages for the same months between 2017 - 2022.



Consumption fell most in:

🇫🇮Finland (-57.3%)

🇱🇹Lithuania (-47.9%)

🇸🇪Sweden (-40.2%)



➡️https://t.co/yPLxzLf7Wr pic.twitter.com/zbtTiVLndm — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) February 21, 2023

The Eurostat findings follow the EU's REPowerEU plan to end Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels over its invasion of Ukraine, which includes a 15% reduction target for all EU countries.

Ireland was one of five countries that failed to reach this target, with Slovenia and Spain narrowly missing out at 14% and 13.7% respectively.

Ireland is considered one of the most gas-dependent countries in the EU, with it used for over 30% of Ireland’s energy needs. Currently, the fossil fuel is depended on for heating and powering 700,000 homes and businesses.

Additionally, natural gas also generates over 50% of Ireland's electricity, with it contributing to 38.4% of Ireland’s power generation fuel mix between 2021 and 2022.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, natural gas can account for up to 87% of the power generation fuel mix on days of low wind.