Apprenticeships, PLCs or studying abroad: Alternative routes to continuing education

All roads eventually lead to Rome, and in education there is always an alternative route to get you well on the way towards a good career.

A traditional Irish university or college is not the only option for students, so they need not fret if they don’t see themselves on that path currently.

Here are some good alternatives.

Apprenticeships: The popularity of apprenticeships is on the rise, with the number of registrations recorded in 2021 the highest since 2007. While the final data for 2022 has yet to be finalised, the Department of Further and Higher Education anticipates it will show that Ireland now has more than 26,000 apprentices, an increase of approximately 45% since 2019.

You may have traditionally associated an apprenticeship with a career in construction, but lots of different apprenticeships are now available in areas like accounting, insurance, biopharma, engineering, ICT, hospitality, and motoring, so there’s something to suit a wide variety of interests.

One of the most common stereotypes about apprenticeships is that they are mainly for men, but in reality they are far from being just something ‘for the boys’. More and more women are signing up; in 2015, the country had 26 female apprentices. In 2021, this figure stood at 1,535, a stunning 5803% increase.

One of the positives of apprenticeships is that they emphasize practical skills and give students the opportunity to get on-the-job training while at the same time they are paid, giving you the chance to ‘earn as you learn’.

Read More Minister announces 10 new apprenticeships across different sectors

Rates vary depending on your route. Those embarking on an apprenticeship as a software developer should earn approximately €260 per week in year 1, and €340 per week in year 2 of the apprenticeship.

More information can be found on www.apprenticeship.ie. There is a range of different deadlines, eligibility criteria and application processes so students should take note.

Typically, students apply with a CV or an application form. Should they be shortlisted, students will also usually have to attend an interview.

PLC / Further Education: Students who are worried about signing up for a three- or four-year programme should look at what Post Leaving Cert (PLC) courses have on offer. Typically, these run for one or two years, qualifying students with a Level 5 or Level 6.

They can give students an alternative entry route into some Level 8 courses, and they also give a good feel for the different elements that make up a course.

This makes them a good option for students who might enjoy a trial run before committing to longer-term programmes of study. PLC and further education courses can be researched on www.fetchcourses.ie.

Studying abroad: Every year, people are often shocked to find out that several European countries actually offer free university degrees through English and want Irish students to sign up.

Degree programmes on offer feature a wide range of disciplines, and costs are not as prohibitive as many might initially think. It could even be a more affordable option in some cases than certain courses in Irish city centres given the high costs associated with rental accommodation.

See www.eunicas.ie for more information, application details, and timelines.

Irish students also still have access to education and training in the UK. See www.ucas.com for different courses. The deadline to apply for the majority of courses is January 23.

However, many universities and colleges will continue to accept applications from international students until later in the year, nearer the beginning of the course.