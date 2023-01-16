Davos 2023: Global recession in 2023 seen as likely in WEF survey

Davos 2023: Global recession in 2023 seen as likely in WEF survey

Climate activists block the airport near St Gallen, Altenrhein, Switzerland ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 17:33

Two-thirds of private and public sector chief economists surveyed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) expect a global recession in 2023, the Davos-organiser said as business and government leaders gathered for its annual meeting.

Some 18% considered a world recession "extremely likely" — more than twice as many as in the previous survey conducted in September 2022. Only one-third of respondents to the survey viewed it as unlikely this year.

"The current high inflation, low growth, high debt, and high fragmentation environment reduces incentives for the investments needed to get back to growth and raise living standards for the world's most vulnerable," WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said in a statement accompanying the survey results.

The organisation's survey was based on 22 responses from a group of senior economists drawn from international agencies including the International Monetary Fund, investment banks, multinationals, and reinsurance groups.

Growth forecasts

The survey comes after the World Bank last week slashed its 2023 growth forecasts to levels close to recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia's war in Ukraine continues and the world's major economic engines sputter.

The annual global think-in runs until Friday. The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will attend the summit tomorrow following this morning's meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels. In Davos, McGrath will participate in a panel discussion titled Jobs Consortium: Towards a New Vision for the Future of Work. The Minister will also host a dinner with IDA client companies who are key investors in Ireland.

Manchester United

On the main high street in Davos, where the ski resort's shops have been temporarily converted into slick spaces by tech companies, banks, and governments to host events, a luxury lounge from Machester United stood out. However, the premier league club insisted its lounge was to entertain clients and partners rather than to attract buyers for the football club.

United said in November it was looking at options to either get new investment or explore a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the 20-times top-flight champions.

Reuters

Read More

CSO data shows Ireland on track for record trade surplus

More in this section

CSO data shows Ireland on track for record trade surplus CSO data shows Ireland on track for record trade surplus
Payment left for restaurant meal Tourism stakeholders reach fever pitch to keep lower Vat rate
Currencies John Fahey: It dominated 2022 but the US dollar is waning
#Cost of living#Inflation#Banking#Manchester UnitedPerson: Michael McGrathOrganisation: IDAOrganisation: World Economic Forum
<p>Ireland captain Katie McCabe has jumped 12 places to top the list of most marketable personalities alongside boxer Katie Taylor. It follows Ireland's successful qualifying campaign for the FIFA Women's World Cup later this year. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Female stars dominate Ireland's sponsorship market

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s