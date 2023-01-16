CSO data shows Ireland on track for record trade surplus

The EU remains Ireland's largest export market
CSO data shows Ireland on track for record trade surplus

The container cargo vessel Samskip Express makes its way upriver to the Port of Cork container terminal at Tivoli. Exports from and imports to Ireland increased in the first 11 months of last year. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 15:58
Alan Healy

Exports from Ireland in the first 11 months of last year reached €193bn, a 27% increase on the same period in 2021, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

During the same period, imports into Ireland increased by 39% to €129bn. 

Medical and pharmaceutical products make up Ireland's largest export commodity at 39% and exports increased by €569m or 9% in November. There was a sharp increase in fuels imports, rising 40% to €1bn in November.

The EU remains Ireland's largest export market and accounted for €6.6bn (38%) of total goods exports in November, of which €1.7bn went to the Netherlands, €1.4bn went to Belgium, and €1.2bn went to Germany.

Exports to Britain

Exports to Britain were €1.6bn (9%) of total exports which included chemicals and related products valued at €571m and food and live animals at €364m. The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for €5.2bn (30%) of total exports in November.

Simon McKeever, chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association, said the figures show Ireland is on track for record exports for the year-end. 

"We believe Ireland is on track for another record trade surplus, standing at €65bn, up from last year’s figure of €60bn.

"Of note, we are seeing a steep increase in petroleum and gas imports which stands at €11.4bn for the year to date to November, the previous year this figure was 4.8bn — an increase of 238%," he said.

Janette Maxwell, director in tax at Grant Thornton Ireland, noted that exports from Ireland to Britain decreased by 6% to €1.6bn in November when compared with November 2021. 

"It will be interesting to monitor this trajectory over the coming months as this may be an indication of a declining trading relationship," she said.

Read More

John Fahey: It dominated 2022 but the US dollar is waning

More in this section

Currencies John Fahey: It dominated 2022 but the US dollar is waning
Inside The Euronext NV Exchange as Paris Threatens London's European Stock Market Crown European stocks are all the rage as US markets sputter
Dublin Airport New North Runway First Flight Aviation traffic to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels this year
<p>Ireland captain Katie McCabe has jumped 12 places to top the list of most marketable personalities alongside boxer Katie Taylor. It follows Ireland's successful qualifying campaign for the FIFA Women's World Cup later this year. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Female stars dominate Ireland's sponsorship market

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.249 s