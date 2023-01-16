CSO data shows Ireland on track for record trade surplus

Exports from Ireland in the first 11 months of last year reached €193bn, a 27% increase on the same period in 2021, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

During the same period, imports into Ireland increased by 39% to €129bn.

Medical and pharmaceutical products make up Ireland's largest export commodity at 39% and exports increased by €569m or 9% in November. There was a sharp increase in fuels imports, rising 40% to €1bn in November.

The EU remains Ireland's largest export market and accounted for €6.6bn (38%) of total goods exports in November, of which €1.7bn went to the Netherlands, €1.4bn went to Belgium, and €1.2bn went to Germany.

Exports to Britain

Exports to Britain were €1.6bn (9%) of total exports which included chemicals and related products valued at €571m and food and live animals at €364m. The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for €5.2bn (30%) of total exports in November.

Simon McKeever, chief executive of the Irish Exporters Association, said the figures show Ireland is on track for record exports for the year-end.

"We believe Ireland is on track for another record trade surplus, standing at €65bn, up from last year’s figure of €60bn.

"Of note, we are seeing a steep increase in petroleum and gas imports which stands at €11.4bn for the year to date to November, the previous year this figure was 4.8bn — an increase of 238%," he said.

Janette Maxwell, director in tax at Grant Thornton Ireland, noted that exports from Ireland to Britain decreased by 6% to €1.6bn in November when compared with November 2021.

"It will be interesting to monitor this trajectory over the coming months as this may be an indication of a declining trading relationship," she said.