Optimism about economy grows among Cork firms, survey finds

Confidence in the Irish economy among Cork based firms grew heading into 2023, despite ongoing challenges such as skills shortages and cost pressures due to the inflation crisis.
Cork Chamber’s latest Economic Trends report found confidence in the economy among Cork firms jumped 66% at the end of 2022 compared to 47% in Q3.
“Falling confidence had been part of a consistent trend in 2022,” said Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray. "This uptick in business sentiment on the wider economy is a very positive signal heading into a challenging 2023."
Yet 40% of respondents reported a net profit rise in the fourth quarter, up from 37% reporting a net profit increase in the previous three-month period, despite expected reduced profitability due to soaring energy costs.