Wholesale electricity prices up 5.2% since October

Wholesale electricity prices rose by 5.2% from October to November 2022 but were 30.1% lower compared to last year, new figures from the CSO have revealed.

The overall Energy Products Index increased by 3.2% since last month but is down 23.4% when compared with November 2021.

Domestic producer prices for manufactured goods increased on average by 9.9% year-on-year, with prices of export goods rising by 3.6% in the same period.

Food prices increased by over 7% since November 2021, with the Food Products, Beverages & Tobacco index also seeing a rise of 7.1%.

Wholesale dairy prices saw the most dramatic rise, increasing by 46% in the last 12 months, followed by fruit and vegetables, rising 16.1%, and grain, starch & animal feed increasing by 14.3%.

Apart from food, other notable wholesale product price increases included wood, rising by 29%, glass, ceramic and concrete, up 23.4%, and beverages, increasing by 11.7%.

Wholesale prices for construction products increased by 0.6% in the last month and rose by 16.2% in the 12 months since November 2021.

Speaking on the release, Jillian Delaney, Statistician in the Prices Division, said: ''Wholesale electricity prices increased by 5.2% in November 2022, but were 30.1% lower than in November 2021.

"Producer prices in several food categories were significantly higher in November 2022 compared with the same month last year. Outputs from Irish manufacturers also increased in price in several other categories.

"The overall producer price index for the manufacturing industries increased by 3.8% in the 12 months to November 2022."