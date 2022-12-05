Irish Examiner wins journalism award

Irish Examiner business reporter Cáit Caden has been named Upcoming Journalist of the Year at the UCD Smurfit Business Journalist Awards.

She was amongst 30 journalists shortlisted across seven categories, with the winners announced at a ceremony in Dublin yesterday.

Ms Caden won for her articles relating to Ukrainian refugees finding work in Ireland, her profile of the head of the DAA Dalton Philips during the massive queues at Dublin Airport this year and the possibility of homeowners having their electricity cut off as a result of the departure of Ulster and KBC from Ireland's banking sector.,

Ms Caden was also shortlisted in the inaugural Women in Business Journalism category that was awarded to Elaine Burke, editor of SiliconRepublic.

Over the past 15 years, the awards have shone a light on the role business journalists play in helping society understand complex issues that have an impact on our society.

Other winners at the awards include Fearghal O'Connor of the Sunday Independent for Business Interview of the Year, Nial Sargent of Noteworthy for Business Analyst of the Year, Sean Pollock of the Sunday Independent was joint winner of the Feature of the Year alongside Maria Delaney of Noteworthy and Ian Curran of The Journal. Adam Maguire of RTÉ was winner of the Audio Story of the Year and Peter O'Dwyer and Lorcan Allen of the Business Post were winners of the News Story of the Year.

“Celebrating our milestone 15th year, we are proud to recognise the best of Irish business journalism—work which enriches the public’s understanding of critical issues of the day and how they impact business and society," Professor Gerardine Doyle, Director of UCD Smurfit School said.