World's central banks prepare for another round of rate hikes

If European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and her colleagues need to hone the guidance about their final interest-rate increase for 2022, the window to do so is closing.

Wednesday will mark the final opportunity to give hints to investors on a hike in borrowing costs that might be a half point or 75 basis points.

A tricky accord over how to unwind the ECB’s multi-trillion-euro balance sheet is also looming.

The pre-decision blackout period kicks in on Thursday for policymakers to stop commenting on monetary matters before their December 15 meeting.

The ECB can break its silence to massage expectations at the last minute, as it did in July, but that’s less optimal.

Just as the US Federal Reserve looks likely to switch to less aggression, investors anticipate a 50 basis-point rate increase in the eurozone after weaker-than-expected inflation data.

While ECB officials haven’t yet tried hinting otherwise, markets still show a small chance of a third consecutive 75 basis-point move.

That may give them leeway to do such a hike without sending a signal ahead of time, even if it springs more of a surprise.

Leaning towards 50 bps

Money markets on Friday were pricing a 54 basis-point increase, down from as much as 67 basis points reflected a month ago, showing how they’re leaning more toward 50 bps.

Only a few, final appearances are scheduled for this week, with Lagarde featuring at two: one about climate change, and the second — on Thursday, during the blackout period — on financial stability.

Gabriel Makhlouf, governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, will deliver a speech on Monday on monetary policy that will be closely followed for clues in relation to next week's meeting.

Aside from German economic data, officials are awaiting their own survey of consumer inflation expectations, as well as a tally of how much of the ECB’s long-term loan program will be repaid at the second opportunity for banks to do so.

If that number, due on Friday, is large, it may point to progress toward shrinking the bank’s balance sheet just as talks to do so intensify.

Also relevant will be data on Tuesday showing the flexible use of pandemic emergency reinvestments — a tool to smooth speculation in fiscally weaker countries’ bonds.

Behind the scenes, final touches to the ECB’s quarterly economic forecasts will also be made in preparation for the forthcoming decision.

Further global hikes

Elsewhere, further rate hikes from Australia to Canada, and US data showing a slowdown in producer-price inflation, will be among the events keeping investors busy.

Australia’s central bank chief Philip Lowe is likely to raise rates by a quarter-percentage point tomorrow as the Reserve Bank tries to engineer a soft landing for the economy with smaller hikes, amid early signs inflation is starting to slow.

Growth figures out the following day will show how Australia’s economy fared in the third quarter.

Japanese household spending and wage figures will provide the latest gauge of how the strongest inflation in four-decades is crimping expenditure and squeezing family budgets.

Amid debate over the Bank of Japan’s 2% price goal, BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura lays out the bank’s latest thinking in a speech on Wednesday.

Stronger-than-expected capital spending figures suggest revised figures out Thursday will show Japan’s economy shrank less than first estimated.

India’s central bank is poised to increase its key rate for a fifth time this year to steer inflation back to target.

Bloomberg