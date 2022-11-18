Permanent TSB latest lender to increase mortgage interest rates

Permanent TSB is the latest lender to announce increases in their fixed-term mortgage rates with deposit rates also set to rise.

It comes following three rounds of interest rate increases from the European Central Bank in recent months .

Interest rates on the bank's home loan fixed rate for new customers will rise by 0.45%, however, they will not impact existing borrowers.

Anyone who has already been approved for a new mortgage by the bank will be given 90 days to draw down the loan at the current lower rate, but it will increase from February 15.

The increases will range from 0.05% to 0.9% depending on: the length of the fixed term; the size of the loan and; the size of the loan relative to the value of the property in question.

The lender is not increasing its variable rate mortgages but is increasing rates on some deposit accounts from 0.2% to 1.15%.

Commenting on the announcement, Patrick Farrell, Retail Banking Director said: "For any customer applying for a mortgage over €250,000 the increases range from 0.05% to a maximum of 0.45%.

"We are seeking to balance the reality of the increased interest rate environment with the need to provide a competitive offering to our mortgage customers and to provide certainty, in particular, to those customers who are already advanced on their mortgage journey.

"We also recognise the need to re-commence increasing deposit rates for savers and we are pleased to start this today by introducing increases to our Regular Saver and Fixed term deposit accounts.’’

Earlier this month, Bank of Ireland announced that it was introducing a 0.25% rate increase for its fixed-rate mortgage products.

AIB also decided to raise rates by 0.5% in recent weeks.