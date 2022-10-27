ECB raises interest rates for a third time increasing them by 0.75%

The European Central Bank has made another hike in interest rates adding 0.75% to its base rate.

The rate hike, the third this year, will add further pain to homeowners already dealing with rising energy prices and grocery bills.

Mortgage holders on tracker mortgages will feel the impact of today's increase immediately. The rate increase will add approximately €34 per month in extra repayments for each €100,000 borrowed. It means a homeowner on a €200,000 tracker mortgage will see an extra €800 in repayments each year.

Homeowners on variable interest rate mortgages will likely see increases in repayments as lenders move to raise their rates in response to the ECB's decision. So far, Ireland's banks have absorbed the rate hikes but will not continue this indefinitely.

The ECB is expected to announce a further rate hike in December as it continues efforts to rein in inflation which remains at almost 10%.

In a statement today the ECB said: "The Governing Council took today’s decision, and expects to raise interest rates further, to ensure the timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term inflation target."

"Inflation remains far too high and will stay above the target for an extended period."

AIB has already raised rates on its fixed-rate mortgage products but has yet to alter its variable rates.

The combined ECB rate hikes this year have raised its main refinancing rate to 2%, the highest level since 2011.

Market analysts expect ECB interest rates to peak at around 3% next year, with some predicting a peak of 3.25% by the middle of next year.