Shannon estuary's massive offshore wind potential

Ireland's west coast has the potential to generate 30 gigawatts of floating offshore wind by 2050, six times more than exiting domestic demand, a new report has found.

A masterplan document from the Shannon Foynes Port Company said the Shannon Estuary is one of the best-placed locations in Ireland and Europe to develop the Atlantic floating offshore wind industry, and help the country reach its climate goals.

The report states the deep waters of the estuary, almost unrivalled in a European context, would not only facilitate the deployment of floating offshore wind at scale, but also help decongest the Irish supply chain through the provision of road and rail-linked container services.

Global engineering consultants Bechtel carried out a review of the masterplan and said the development of offshore wind projects would also contribute significantly to Europe’s efforts, through its REPowerEU plan, to unwind its dependence on Russian fossil fuel imports and accelerate the expansion of renewables.

A number of offshore wind projects are in various stages of planning off the various Irish coasts. The energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions, has put a renewed focus on such projects to help wean the continent off Russian oil and gas.

The potential electricity generation from the enormous renewable energy resource of the west coast winds can, the report estimates, deliver 30 gigawatts of floating offshore wind by 2050 — six times more than existing domestic demand.

Significantly, this energy would also kick start a new industrial ecosystem based on the production of carbon-free green electricity, hydrogen, and derivatives, which will be transformational for Ireland by way of use for domestic electricity and e-fuels, electricity exports, and e-fuels exports.

At peak, up to 120 floating turbines would be installed offshore per year. The economic impacts would also be far-reaching, with thousands of jobs created and billions of euros invested in supply chain and route-to-market infrastructure and facilities around the region.

The master plan recommends the development of four pieces of core infrastructure that would allow the port to accelerate the delivery of offshore wind projects. These would be a facility at Foynes Deepwater Port to assemble the turbines prior to their departure for the wind farm, a substructure facility at Moneypoint, a wet storage areas in the estuary where completed turbines and substructures can be stored, and an operations and maintenance base at the Port of Foynes.

The report also found that the expansions at Foynes Port would add substantial freight capacity to the national supply chain, and that this capacity would be situated at an uncongested point in the national transport network that is connected by both road and rail, significantly relieving pressure on the congested Greater Dublin Area network.

Minister for the Environment, Climate, and Communications Eamon Ryan launched the report, saying its sets out the opportunity in the Shannon Estuary as a hub for facilitating the development of offshore wind.

The strategic review demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability, climate action and renewable energy.

"The Vision 2041 Review also clearly demonstrates the continued commitment of Shannon Foynes Port Company as a driver of economic growth in the Estuary, the Region and nationally," he said.

Shannon Foynes Port CEO Pat Keating, said the report comes at a critical moment for Ireland and Europe, and they were delighted to have Bechtel supporting them.

"This is a roadmap for what is required to deliver the unique floating offshore wind opportunity that exists for this region, Ireland and, indeed, Europe, because of the unique confluence of assets here on the Estuary and west coast," he said.

The mix of our world-class wind resources and the natural infrastructure, not least our deep sheltered waters, for a global manufacturing and industry base adds up to what is an unprecedented opportunity that we must capitalise on urgently to address climate change.

"To fully unlock these significant opportunities there are national policies in several sectors that require updating. Examples include more clarity and urgency around energy policy, enduring regime, alternative fuels and wider economic and social policies,” he added.

Bechtel’s managing director for the UK and Ireland Michelle De Franca, said: “This future-proofing plan comes at a time when energy security is more important than ever. There is an increasingly strong case for investing in port infrastructure to support the growth in offshore wind, and the importance of creating local supply chains cannot be underestimated.