Why a 'twindemic' this winter could see businesses close permanently

The lack of a long-term strategy in dealing with winter health peaks leaves businesses at huge risk when it comes to instances such as a possible “twindemic” according to a Munster HR consultancy firm.

Twindemic refers to the possible simultaneous surges in both the flu virus and a possible winter spike of Covid-19 that could place severe pressure on the health system and business operations.

Damien McCarthy of the Kerry headquartered HR Buddy said it was important that businesses had contingency plans in place as a high volume of absenteeism in some businesses this winter may be the "straw that breaks the camel's back."

"For that reason, the recent loosening of restrictions and relaxed compliance of preventative actions like hand sanitising in workplaces may become a big problem if we don’t zone in on this in time," he said.

Last month, the HSE warned of the possibility of at least 2,900 patients hospitalised with flu and 17,000 with Covid-19 as they prepare for an “uncertain” and “very difficult” winter.

The HSE's chief clinical officer Colm Henry said the months ahead are uncertain, with the potential for a twindemic of Covid cases and influenza.

“In the worst-case scenario we would see a huge increase in the number of influenza cases, with hospitalisation of vulnerable groups, with low uptake of vaccine, and similarly we would see people again succumb to a re-infection,” he said.

Mr McCarthy said such a situation would also have a severe impact on the business community.

"A high rate of illness in the community impacts businesses in two ways; one is high staff absenteeism and two is decreased customer footfall. For a lot of businesses, the Christmas period and the lead into it is a crucial part of their annual trading.

"If this period was to be impacted by a Covid spike twinned with other respiratory illnesses, it could spell the end for many who are already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and huge energy bills."

He said the reintroduction of face masks in workplaces and public spaces and a focus on preventative measures such as hand sanitising need to be considered now before it is too late.

"We know that these measures work, when we were doing this last year, there were extremely low rates of colds and flu. So, it may be a small temporary price to pay in order to achieve much bigger results and most importantly, save jobs.”