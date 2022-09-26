Gas demand increased during sunny August 

Natural gas demand increased in Ireland last month despite August being sunnier and warmer than in 2021.
New figures from Gas Networks Ireland show gas usage increased by 2% compared to July but was up 12% on the same period last year when Covid-related public health restrictions were still in place.
The report also highlights the volatile nature of electricity generation in Ireland with the amount of gas used for generation varying between 92% at peak periods down to 20% when strong winds boosted renewable power generation.
On average across August gas generated 64% of electricity, wind generated 19% and coal generated 10%.
In comparison to August 2021, gas demand increased in the air travel sector by 75%, with retail seeing a 42% growth in demand and leisure/sports arenas rising by 15%.
"The good weather we enjoyed in August had a direct impact on the amount of wind energy available in Ireland, as there wasn’t a lot of wind around during the month," Gas Networks Ireland’s Head of Regulatory Affairs, Brian Mullins said.
"Being able to harness weather-dependent renewable wind energy when it is available and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when there is little or no wind, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland.”