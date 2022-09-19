Number of home mortgages in arrears for over 10 years remains high

Vulture funds control almost three quarters of all residential mortgages in some sort of arrears for more than a year
Number of home mortgages in arrears for over 10 years remains high

Paul Joyce: 'Problem of arrears is not getting worse, but it's not being solved either.' Picture: Tommy Clancy

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 14:47
Eamon Quinn

So-called non-bank entities, better known as vulture funds and their agents, now control almost three quarters of all residential mortgages that have been in some sort of arrears for more than a year, new Central Bank figures show. 

The latest residential arrears and repossession statistics at the end of June also show that the number of home mortgages that have been in arrears for over 10 years, at 5,860, remains stubbornly high.

The figures show a continuing gradual fall in the total number of mortgages that are in some sort of arrears.       

Of all the 719,550 home mortgages in the Republic in June, there were 46,088 loans  in arrears. 

At 14,443, the largest number of the 46,088 cases were in arrears for a period of up to 90 days.  

The total number of residential mortgage arrears in the Republic peaked at almost 13% of all residential mortgages in 2013. That has fallen in gradual steps to account for a share of 4.4% in June.         

However, Paul Joyce, senior policy analyst at the Free Legal Advice Centres, or Flac, said the figures show that the overall problem of residential mortgage arrears a decade after Ireland's huge banking and property crash although "not getting worse, was yet not being solved" either. 

Mr Joyce also highlighted the figures showing that non-bank entities controlled 74.5% of all residential mortgages that are in arrears for over a year. 

The Central Bank said that 89% of mortgage holders whose loans had been subject to a restructuring deal to help them continue to service their loans were meeting the new terms. 

"This means that the borrower is, at a minimum, meeting the agreed monthly repayments according to the current restructure arrangement," it said in a commentary on the new figures.

Read More

Watch: Cork musician 'adds to chorus of voices seeking change' with Dáil housing protest

More in this section

Cheese toasted sandwich made with sourdough bread. Bread prices jump 18% amid fallout from war in Ukraine
Bustling Bars and Cafes as Tourism Stocks Gain on Vaccine Rollout Euro-area recession now looks almost inevitable economists warn
Businessman Calculating Tax By Small And Big House Models Consumers saving less as rising cost of living forces households to spend more
Mortgages#Banking#HousingOrganisation: Free Legal Advice Centres
<p>42% of Irish adults plan to visit hospitality venues far less often between now and New Year’s Eve. Picture: iStock</p>

Ireland's pub trade faces bleak outlook as customers plan to cut back on spending

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s