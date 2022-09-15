What does your business want from Budget 2023?

Collecting your views on what you hope to hear from the Minister for Finance on September 27.
What does your business want from Budget 2023?

Cork, Ireland, 28th February 2021

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 21:56
Alan Healy

With a firm focus on addressing the soaring cost of living and doing business, Budget 2023 is seen as an essential

Rising costs are putting pressure on businesses that rival the challenges faced during the Covid lockdowns. The supply chain crisis followed rapidly by the War in Ukraine has heaped further difficulties.

Energy and its cost have attracted the focus of much of Europe with little relief in sight.

However, ahead of the Budget other, more traditional issues are being raised. VAT rates, capital gains tax, business rates, insurance costs and income taxes are all being debated.

The Irish Examiner want to hear how your business or industry has been impacted by inflation and other challenges in 2022 and what you hope to hear from the Minister for Finance on September 27.

