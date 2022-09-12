Construction activity continues to decline as costs increase

Continued economic uncertainty and input price hikes resulted in a sustained negative business sentiment during August.
The seasonally adjusted total activity index stood at 46.9 in August up from 41.8 the previous month. However, a score of under 50 represents a contraction in activity.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 12:21
Emma Taggart

Irish construction activity continued to decline in August as new orders fell significantly while the rate of input cost inflation "remained pronounced", the latest report showed.

The BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction PMI showed that construction activity had fallen for a third successive month, demonstrating the impact of recent price rises. 

John McCartney, director and head of research at BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland, said the recent pricing signals from sales and "the rental market indicate continued undersupply".

The seasonally adjusted total activity index stood at 46.9 in August, up from 41.8 the previous month. However, a score of under 50 represents a contraction in activity.

A combination of significantly higher input costs and a low level of demand has resulted in constructors lowering their purchasing activity for the third month in a row. Despite sentiment remaining muted companies increased their staffing levels.

“Activity picked up strongly last summer as Covid restrictions were lifted and stalled projects got the green light to resume. However, surging construction inflation and increased macro-uncertainty have since begun to pull in the other direction," said Mr McCartney.

He continued adding that construction order books are down for the fifth month in a row and there has been a sharp decline in material purchases leaving industry expectations tilted towards a contraction.

Mr McCartney said that 28,000 new homes can be completed this year, however, he warned that due to the rapid re-acceleration of population growth "the positive trend in housing output needs to continue".

Building and construction output falls by 4.5% 

Person: John McCartney
Organisation: BNP Paribas Real Estate
<p>ECB president Christine Lagarde: ECB is still far away from the rate it hopes will help bring inflation back to its 2% target</p>

John Fahey: Markets bet ECB will hike interest rates to 2.25% by next summer

