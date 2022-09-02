Live Register figures creep upwards

The number of people on the seasonally adjusted Live Register rose by 1.0% to 186,100 in August 2022, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today show.

The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 196,700 last month.

Approximately 50.2% of the total number of people on the Live Register in August were male, while 22.8% were aged 25-34 years old and 23.0% were aged between 35-44-years-old.

Around 10.8% of people on the Live Register during the month of August are under 25 years old.

Morgan O’Donnell, statistician at the CSO in the labour market analysis section, said: “The unadjusted Live Register total for August 2022 was 197,125. When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for August 2022 was 186,100, which is an increase of 1,900 persons from July 2022 and a decrease of 2,400 when compared to August 2019."

Mr O'Donnell added: "There were 11,851 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for August 2022, an increase of 1,909 from July 2022.”

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the EU's temporary protection directive can access a number of supports.

The majority of new applications for income support from people of working age are being processed as Jobseeker's Allowance (JA) claims until the most appropriate income support for that person is identified. An individual is counted on the Live Register if they are on JA for 50 claim paid days or more.

Earlier this week, figures revealed that Ireland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly in August to 4.3%.

The statistics show that Ireland's labour market continues to remain tight amid a growing cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation. July's rate of 4.2% was Ireland's lowest unemployment rate in 21 years.