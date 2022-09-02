Ryanair passenger numbers soar to all-time high of 16.9m

It is the fourth month in a row where the budget airline has posted record passenger numbers
Ryanair passenger numbers soar to all-time high of 16.9m

The airline reported that it carried 148m passengers in the last 12 months. Picture: Colin Keegan.

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 08:09
Emma Taggart

Ryanair flew a record 16.9m passengers during the month of August as the budget airline continues its path to recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the fourth month in a row where the budget airline has posted record passenger numbers.

Ryanair said that passenger numbers had grown 242% annually to August this year, with the company flying just 11m people in August 2021. 

The airline reported that it carried 148m passengers in the last 12 months.

The Irish low-cost carrier, which unlike many airlines made a point of keeping its pilots and crew up-to-date with their flying hours during the pandemic, flew 16.9m passengers in August compared to a pre-COVID peak of 14.9m in August 2019.

Last week, Ryanair flew an average of over 3,000 flights a day, almost double the 1,600 flights of its next largest, easyJet, according to European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol.

Its load factor, which measures how well an airline is filling available seats, reached 96% in August. Ryanair's load factor regularly reached at least 96% a month before the pandemic and hit 97% in June 2019.

The low-cost airline expects to fly 15% more passengers this summer than in the same season of 2019 and will carry a record 165m passengers in the year to March 2023.

It carried just under 100m passengers in the year to March 2022 and its pre-COVID record high was 149m.

  • With additional reporting from Reuters

Read More

First flight takes off from new €320m Dublin Airport runway

More in this section

Male Customer Wearing Mask In Bar Making Contactless Payment For Drinks During Health Pandemic Irish SMEs perform well despite inflation concerns
Woman looking stock market Data on smart phone European shares get September off to a poor start as rate hike concerns grow
State's over-reliance on multinational tax receipts poses a risk State's over-reliance on multinational tax receipts poses a risk
Organisation: Ryanair
<p>Faster rate increases may offer some support to the euro, which has plunged as the US central bank ramped up borrowing costs. Picture: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg</p>

ECB still seen playing catch-up as rate-hike path steepens

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices