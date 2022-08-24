First flight takes off from new €320m Dublin Airport runway

First flight takes off from new €320m Dublin Airport runway

Ryanair flight FR1964 takes off from Dublin Airport’s new north runway (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 14:03
Michelle Devane, PA

The first commercial flight has taken off from Dublin Airport’s new €320 million runway.

The 3.1 kilometre runway began operations at noon on Wednesday with the departure of a Ryanair flight to Eindhoven.

It has been delivered on time and on budget at no expense to the Exchequer as it was paid for by Dublin Airport Authority.

The airport operator said the runway, about 1.7 kilometres north of the existing main runway, will support 31,200 new jobs and more than €2 billion new economic activity.

Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton said the new runway will provide “much-needed capacity” and will enable Dublin Airport to rebuild and enhance connectivity to the island of Ireland.

“The new runway is a crucial piece of infrastructure which will enable Dublin Airport to expand and provide the necessary capacity to connect key existing and emerging global markets,” she said.

“I wish to commend all the hard-working staff and management at DAA for completing such a key national infrastructure project within budget.”

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips described the opening of the north runway as an “exciting milestone” for Dublin Airport and Ireland.

People watch on as Ryanair flight FR1964 takes off (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said it was a “once-in-a-generation piece of vital national infrastructure” positioning Ireland for economic growth for many decades to come.

“The addition of north runway will further enhance the role of Dublin Airport as a vital economic enabler for Irish tourism, trade and foreign direct investment,” he said.

Construction started in late December 2016 and it was substantially completed last year.

It included building 306,000 square metres of new runway and taxiways, six kilometres of new internal airport roads, as well as installing new drainage and pollution controls, 7.5 kilometres of electrical cable, and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights.

The 3.1-kilometre runway began operations at noon on Wednesday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Around 300 construction jobs were created onsite during the construction project, with hundreds more in sub-supply firms offsite.

The new runway will be capable of servicing larger long-haul aircraft including the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A 380-800 aircraft.

The development of the north runway has been part of Dublin Airport’s long-term strategic planning and land use prioritisation since the 1960s.

It fulfils a key mandate set by the Government’s national aviation policy, by enabling Dublin Airport to develop as an international hub for leading airlines and enhancing connectivity of Ireland’s island economy.

Read More

Drought-hit Europe could face three more dry months, EU report says

More in this section

France Drought Drought-hit Europe could face three more dry months, EU report says
Ofsted inspection report Record number of special education classes to open this September
Russia Ukraine War People in Ireland raise €5m to help Ukrainians
runway#Dublin AirportPlace: Republic of Ireland
First flight takes off from new €320m Dublin Airport runway

Farmer, 70s, killed after tractor overturns in Offaly

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices