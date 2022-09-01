Aldi to spend over €60m on expansion plans this year

Aldi Ireland is set to spend €63m on new store openings and upgrades of existing stores in the west of Ireland.

The giant German grocery chain said it plans to create 140 new full-time jobs as well as 350 construction jobs across Connacht over the next two years as part of its new investment commitments.

“Within two years, today’s announcement will bring an additional six stores and 140 new permanent roles in the area,” said Niall O’Connor, Aldi group managing director.

The new stores in will be in Ballina, Tuam, Mountbellew, Athenry, Ballyhaunis, Monivea road Galway. Store upgrades will be carried out in Portumna, Clifden, Galway Retail Park and Ballinasloe. Some of these projects are already complete such as the €10m new store in Ballina.

“Aldi Ireland is not immune to the current realities of doing business in an inflationary period and we appreciate that the same is true for our strong network of local suppliers. There is an increasing understanding of the importance of value and the necessity to manage this period as best we can,” said Mr O’Connor.

“Working alongside our expanding local supplier network, we will continue to work hard, mindful of the challenges facing our customers and supporting them in weathering this storm,” he added.

Aldi employs over 4,650 people and operates a network of 152 stores across the country, with stores in each county in the Republic of Ireland.

This investment announcement follows the chain’s pledge to invest €320m over the next three years in a bid to further accelerate its share of the Irish grocery market. The investment drive will see Aldi open 30 new stores across the country, building on the €1.6bn it has invested in its store and distribution network.

Aldi’s investment plans follows announcements from competitor Tesco as well as Centra and SuperValu owner Musgrave earlier this year. Tesco Ireland previously announced plans to spend €50m on store upgrades and new openings in 2022.

Cork company Musgraves invested €25m into sustainability for its stores in June, which will be shared amongst its stores. In the Republic of Ireland, Musgrave is spending €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.