German fertiliser maker plans for possible 25% drop in gas later this year  

K+S warns that production would have to be cut if Germany's natural gas supply is curtailed due to Russia cutting supplies 
German fertiliser maker plans for possible 25% drop in gas later this year  

K+S, which makes fertiliser as well as salts, warned that production would be hit if gas supplies are cut further in Germany. File picture

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 15:52
Samuel Gebre

German chemicals company K+S said natural gas availability at its sites in the country may fall by as much as a quarter, and warned of a potential impact on production.

It warned that production would be hit under the scenario that gas supplies are cut by a quarter in the fourth quarter.                  

“For the first time, the outlook assumes a scenario in Q4 for a 25% reduction in natural gas availability at all German sites and increased gas costs” that could run to a “low triple-digit million euro amount,” the company, whose products include fertilisers and salts, said in an earnings report.

Europe’s energy supplies are already strained and prices are near record highs as Russia cuts gas flows, and heatwaves disrupt rivers and waterways used to carry fuel and cool power plants. 

Governments are drawing up plans for how to ration supplies to industry if needed in winter. In Germany, this could be extended to steel, glass, pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, which are large gas users. The Kassel-based company stated: 

K+S depends on the reliable supply of natural gas for its production. 

It added that it had limited ability to switch to alternative fuels.

“If there were to be a gas shortage in Germany as gas volumes from Russia continue to be curtailed, this would have a negative impact on the energy supply to German sites and, therefore, lead to production cutbacks,” it said. 

European fertiliser manufacturers constitute one of the key industries affected by high gas prices, with 10 plants closed or curtailed output in July.

Other large industrial companies, such as Mannheim-based foods producer Suedzucker, are working with authorities to switch at least in part to alternative energy sources should that become necessary, the company said in response to questions. 

Bloomberg

Read More

Daniel Gros: Russian gas cuts will not kill the German economy

More in this section

Groceries price rises Supermarkets across Europe turn off or dim the lights to save for winter energy
Electric car stock Number of new electric cars licensed rose by 79%
New Zealand Petrol Price Reaches New Record US consumer price inflation slows as Fed mulls next interest rate rise      
gas#Energy PricesPlace: RussiaPlace: GermanyOrganisation: K+S
<p>The monthly employee index for all employees increased by 8% in the year to June 2022 as more people began to return to work. Picture: Pexels</p>

Payroll data shows 18% annual increase in employees aged 65 or over

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices