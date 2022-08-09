Ulster Bank warns its 75,000 credit card customers about €30 duty tax   

Bank will write to customers about its closure plans
Ulster Bank has stepped up its warnings to customers about its closure plans.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 20:03
Eamon Quinn

Ulster Bank stepped up its warnings to customers about its closure plans and for the first time set a date to close down its credit card operations.

The NatWest-owned lender shocked customers last year when it confirmed plans to shut its doors to banking in the Republic. That started a scramble for households and business account holders to switch from the third-largest lender in the local market to rival banks. 

KBC Bank Ireland subsequently increased the pain by announcing that it too was closing its doors. 

'Doing all they can'

Bank chiefs insist they are doing all they can to help customers to move to new banks.         

Ulster Bank said in a new advisory statement on Tuesday that it now plans to write in September warning its 75,000 personal credit card customers they will have to close or switch their cards within six months or "their card will no longer work" by March next year.

The bank said it recognised "that some customers may not be able to clear their balance within six months and will work with customers on a case-by-case basis for individual plans". 

"Before closing their Ulster Bank credit card, customers should ensure all recurring transactions have moved successfully to their new card and ensure they have sufficient funds to cover the Government stamp duty (€30), which will be applied upon closure of the account," it said. 

Bets pile up for ECB half-point rate hike next month, raising pressure on Irish households

<p>Households in the UK face bleak prospects as the Bank of England last week forecast that the nation would be in a recession for more than a year under the pressure of soaring inflation.</p>

