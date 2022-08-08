Wind energy generated 21% of Ireland's power in July

Wind energy produced 21% of Ireland’s power during July 2022, according to new figures from Wind Energy Ireland

The figures revealed that wind energy has supplied 34% of Ireland’s electricity demand so far this year, this has been driven by record figures of wind energy production in recent months.

The report showed that wind energy met a two-fold increase in electricity demand in July 2022 compared to the same month last year.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO, Wind Energy Ireland, said: “While figures in July are lower than previous months, this is in line with seasonal expectations. What is heartening to see is that wind energy met twice as much of the electricity demand this July as in July 2021, which is a significant increase."

Mr Cunniffe continued: "Figures also show that even in months with lower output, wind energy still plays a crucial role in shielding customers from the worst of the fossil fuel-driven increases in wholesale electricity prices."

Global inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have seen wholesale gas and oil prices reach record levels this year impacting manufacturing, transport and households.

Wholesale electricity prices soared over the past month as a result of high fossil fuel costs. However, despite the decreased level of wind generation, statistics showed there was a significant price difference in the cost per Megawatt Hour

(MwH) on the windiest and least windy days.

During July, the average wholesale cost of electricity was €267.19 per Megawatt Hour (MwH) during the month. On the windiest day, the price stood at €256.66, while the least windy day of the month recorded a price of €295.58.

Ireland has set a target of generating 80% of electricity from renewable sources like solar and wind power by 2030. Wind generation from turbines on and offshore are seen as a key element towards reaching this goal.

Last month, the Government announced that offshore wind generation targets have been increased from 5GW to 7GW for 2030.

The industry group Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) said there is the capacity to easily exceed the targets but warned that such aspirations can only be met if there is a significant shift in government policies and planning bureaucracy.

“Our members have a project pipeline that is significantly bigger than 7 GW. We have the investment, the skills and the expertise to respond to this call to action from the Government," said Mr Cunniffe. "However, in order to meet these targets, our planning system must be urgently reformed and properly resourced to ensure that the renewable energy projects needed to cut our carbon emissions and drive down electricity bills can get built as quickly as possible.”