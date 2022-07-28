Spain seeks €7bn from banks and energy firms to fund inflation package

Spain is seeking to tax banks for windfall profits made from net interest and fees charged to clients, in the boldest move against lenders by any major EU member to offset the impact of the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

A bill introduced to the Spanish parliament aims to set a 4.8% tax on Spanish banks. It also seeks to charge a 1.2% levy on the domestic sales of energy firms. The measures, put forward by parties of the ruling coalition, would also penalise companies that pass the costs of the new taxes on to their clients.