PTSB cleared by CCPC to acquire Ulster Bank assets

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has cleared the acquisition of Ulster Bank loans by Permanent TSB.

The deal includes Ulster Bank's performing non-tracker mortgage loans, a subset of Ulster Bank’s non-performing non-tracker mortgage loans and Ulster Bank’s entire performing micro-SME business direct loan book.

The deal also includes 25 properties in the Ulster Bank branch network and Ulster Bank’s asset finance loan business.

As part of the acquisition around 400 to 450 Ulster Bank employees who have their main role within the retail, SME or asset finance businesses are entitled to transfer to Permanent TSB. This will occur under the transfer of undertakings regulations.

Following the completion of the transaction, the final number of employees transferring will be confirmed.

Ulster Bank first announced its intention to exit the Irish banking market in February 2021.

Eamonn Crowley, Chief Executive, Permanent TSB said: "Following the recent approval of our own shareholders, today we have reached another significant milestone on our transformation journey with clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for our proposed acquisition of certain elements of the Ulster Bank business."

Mr Crowley continued: "We are working closely with Ulster Bank to ensure a smooth transition for Ulster Bank customers and colleagues to Permanent TSB, which will begin in Q4 of this year, subject to regulatory approval. We look forward to welcoming them to a Bank with a deep community heritage and customer service ethos."

According to analysis from the CCPC, published earlier this week fewer than halftarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> of Ulster Bank and KBC customers have opened accounts with different banks, while one in five has not taken any action at all to switch, despite the impending departure of both from the Irish market.

Consumers have been warned that switching over all their direct debits will be among the biggest challenges they face when trying to open a new account, with a significant risk of missing essential payments such as a mortgage, rent, or utilities if this work isn’t done on time.

KBC began writing to customers on June 1 informing them they had six months to close their accounts. Ulster Bank has also been contacting customers and plans to finish the process of closing all customer accounts in the first quarter of 2023.