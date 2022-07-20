Irish household deposits remain elevated despite Covid crisis

Higher real income growth, reduced spending and precautionary savings contributed to a significant increase in Irish household deposits during the pandemic.
Irish household deposits remain elevated despite Covid crisis

Irish households are heavily reliant on deposits, with relatively smaller participation rates in other financial assets, said the Central Bank.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 11:54
Cáit Caden

Irish household bank deposits remain at an elevated level of over €140bn despite end of the Covid crisis, according to Central Bank research.

Irish deposit growth has eased back to pre-pandemic rates. By the end of May, the total Irish household deposits of €144bn were 30% higher than at the onset of the pandemic.

The Central Bank said if deposits continued to grow at 2019 rates over 2020 and 2021, total deposits would have been roughly €16bn less.

Higher real income growth, reduced spending and precautionary savings contributed to a significant increase in Irish household deposits during the pandemic.

Irish households are heavily reliant on deposits, with relatively smaller participation rates in other financial assets, said the Central Bank.

Deposit growth is evident across Europe. All euro area countries recorded higher deposit growth relative to 2019 and surpassing pre-pandemic averages. Irish household deposit growth was among the highest in the euro area.

Higher costs of living is reducing real income in Ireland, said the regulator. Inflation and lower economic growth could reduce the existing deposit stock and constrain future savings capacity, said the Central Bank.

Earlier this year, other economists estimated the level of excess savings at one stage during the pandemic reached between €7bn and €8bn.

More in this section

Summer weather July 15th 2022 UK inflation rises to 9.4%, the highest rate since 1982
Bricky... Scarcity of brickies, plasterers and carpenters pose threat to housing targets
Ulster Bank in Ireland Confusing processes are delaying customer switching activity from exiting banks KBC and Ulster Bank 
<p>The Ukrainian government plans to postpone payment on the GDP-linked warrants to August 2024 from May 2023.</p>

Ukraine intends to postpone debt payments as war hits economy

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices