John Fahey: Signs house price inflation is easing but supply will still be challenging

Irish residential property prices were broadly stable over the period 2019 to 2020, but they experienced a sharp uplift last year, especially in the second half of the year, as the growth in new supply stalled while at the same time, there was a surge in household savings.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office showed prices rising by 0.8% on a monthly basis in May, which followed a 0.4% rise in April.

However, allowing for some noise and volatility in monthly figures, looking at the data over the last number of months, there are signs of a moderation in the pace of residential property price rises this year.

Year to date, the monthly rate of increase has averaged 0.7% compared to a monthly average of 1.5% during the second half of 2021. In year-on-year terms, the rate slowed to 14.4% in May, after registering 15.1% growth earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the well-established trend of prices outside of Dublin rising at a faster pace than in the capital, remains in place. This has been a feature of the market for most of the period since the middle of 2015.

The boost for housing outside of Dublin from the transition to hybrid working for many sectors of the economy may be a factor in the widening of the growth rate differentials more recently. However, similar to the national trend, both areas are experiencing a moderation in the pace of growth over the last few months.

The backdrop to the significant rates of yearly growth in property prices is the ongoing mismatch between supply and demand. Based on underlying demographics, the economy needs at least 30,000 new units per annum. Last year, roughly 20,500 new units were completed. This was broadly similar to what was achieved in the prior two years.

Supply deficit persists

This supply deficit has been persisting for a number of years now. As a consequence, this means significantly more than 30,000 units need to be built per annum to satisfy yearly demand as well as the pent-up demand that has been accumulating over the last number of years. The preliminary census data suggest the underlying demographic demand may be even higher.

From a supply perspective, the most recent CSO data on completions indicates there has been some uptick in new supply since the start of the year. As of the end of March, the four quarter total of completions was running at 22,219 units, an increase of 14% compared to year earlier levels. At its current growth rate, the full year total for 2022 is on track to be in the region of 24,000 units.

Forward looking supply indicators such as housing starts, measured by commencement notices, were running at 29,343 units on a 12-month cumulative basis to June. Although, they look to have peaked as they had been in a 30,000 to 35,000 range since September 2021. The latest planning permissions data show they are continuing to maintain a very high level in the first quarter of 2022.

There is the potential for a strong uplift in new supply over the coming years based on pipeline indicators, combined with the fact that housing supply is now a key focus of Government policy.

However, achieving the required levels of new supply will be challenging. Both shortages and higher building costs in relation to raw materials and the availability of workers are headwinds to a significant increase in new supply.

John Fahey is senior economist at AIB