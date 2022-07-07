IMI: Taking radical approach to navigate change in the workplace

Indicating is the practice of naming which stage of the creative process we are currently in (expansive or reductive). Most conflict in the creative process arises when there is no clear indication if we are in the expansive or reductive phase, as these opposite thinking styles cannot happen at the same time.
To develop radically creative ideas, we need to break out of our habitual thought processes. Provoke your thinking by using creativity tools, stepping away from your desk, and going for a walk, or by talking it out with a colleague that thinks differently to you.
Fuelling is all about growing and nurturing ideas to explore their potential. Instead of judging ideas too soon and thinking reductively, explore every idea until it is developed into a full concept. The key is to create an environment where ideas have a chance to grow and develop, instead of getting shot down prematurely.
Where do you have your best ideas? Whatever your answer might be, it most likely will not be, ‘At my desk!’ But why is that? At work, our brains are in busy beta brainwaves.
However, to be truly creative, we need to access our creative alpha brainwaves. This can be achieved by playing, relaxing, laughing, or repetitive actions. Do not be afraid to step away from your desk and let go.
And speaking of not being afraid, have the courage to think absurdly and be radically creative.
Courage is about consistently reaching outside your comfort zone and taking calculated risks to make a shift happen.
Have the courage to speak up and share your ideas, and also have the courage to listen to other people’s ideas. Sounds a little too risky? Start small and slowly build your courage muscle by practising taking calculated risks on small things before jumping into the deep end.
By following these five creative behaviours, you will be able to nurture and operationalise radical creativity in a way that will help you navigate change better. It will also foster collaboration within your organisation, drive innovation culture, and allow for more organisational agility.
Let radical creativity become an integral part of your work day and see for yourself.