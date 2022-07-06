CSO: Slight rise in unemployment rate during June

The overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose marginally to 4.8%, a slight increase from 4.7% in May 2022.

Figures released today by the Central Statistics Office revealed that the slight increase in unemployment had primarily impacted females.

The unemployment rate for males had remained unchanged at 4.7%, while the unemployment rate for females rose to 5.0%, an increase from 4.6% the previous month.

The unemployment rate has declined from June 2021 when it stood at 6.3%.

The youth unemployment rate (people aged 15-24) rose to 5.4%, an increase from 4.9% in May 2022.

Figures published by Eurostat, the EU statistics body, revealed that in May, Ireland had the lowest youth unemployment rate in the EU.

Research released earlier this month by the Central Bank found that Ireland’s employment growth in the last year was driven mainly by women over 35 and younger people joining the workforce.

John Mullane, statistician, CSO said: "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 was 4.8%, up from a rate of 4.7% in May 2022 and down from 6.3% in June 2021.

"The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 134,900 in June 2022, compared to 128,100 in May 2022. There was a decrease of 26,000 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed from a year earlier.

"In June 2022 the seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed was 69,200, compared to 68,700 in May 2022. The corresponding number of females unemployed was 65,700, compared to 59,400 in May 2022," he added.