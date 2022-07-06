CSO: Slight rise in unemployment rate during June

The youth unemployment rate (people aged 15-24) rose to 5.4%, an increase from 4.9% in May 2022
CSO: Slight rise in unemployment rate during June

The unemployment rate for females rose to 5.0%, an increase from 4.6% the previous month.

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 11:35
Emma Taggart

The overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose marginally to 4.8%, a slight increase from 4.7% in May 2022.

Figures released today by the Central Statistics Office revealed that the slight increase in unemployment had primarily impacted females.

The unemployment rate for males had remained unchanged at 4.7%, while the unemployment rate for females rose to 5.0%, an increase from 4.6% the previous month.

The unemployment rate has declined from June 2021 when it stood at 6.3%.

The youth unemployment rate (people aged 15-24) rose to 5.4%, an increase from 4.9% in May 2022. 

Figures published by Eurostat, the EU statistics body, revealed that in May, Ireland had the lowest youth unemployment rate in the EU.

Research released earlier this month by the Central Bank found that Ireland’s employment growth in the last year was driven mainly by women over 35 and younger people joining the workforce.

John Mullane, statistician, CSO said: "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 was 4.8%, up from a rate of 4.7% in May 2022 and down from 6.3% in June 2021.

"The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 134,900 in June 2022, compared to 128,100 in May 2022. There was a decrease of 26,000 in the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed from a year earlier.

"In June 2022 the seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed was 69,200, compared to 68,700 in May 2022. The corresponding number of females unemployed was 65,700, compared to 59,400 in May 2022," he added.

More in this section

Stocks Rally, Yields Sink on Powell's Reassurance Euro tumbles to 20-year low, putting parity with dollar in sight
Oil Rig Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output
General Economy In Greece EU start-ups battle with 'unnecessary friction'
<p>Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. Picture: Chris Bellew - Fennell</p>

Martin Shanahan to step down as CEO of IDA Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices