Cork Chamber chief queries Dublin Airport's dominance of Irish skies

Cork Chamber is the latest body to voice concerns over Dublin Airport’s monopoly on Ireland’s aviation industry.
CEO of the Chamber, Conor Healy said there needs to be a larger focus on driving traffic to other airports like Cork.
“Dublin’s growing dominance is certainly an issue and we need to see a concerted effort post-Covid to grow routes and traffic from Cork Airport and ensure that the supports and incentives are in place to ensure Cork’s offering is attractive enough to draw airlines and new routes to Cork,” said Mr Healy.
“There is clearly a need for more focus on the growth of Cork Airport and other regional airports, but there are also challenges in drawing airlines out of Dublin Airport,” he added.
Mr Healy is not alone in his belief that more routes need to go from regional airports.