EU eyes €500m for African countries to help offset lost food from Ukraine

The EU has warned that severe food shortages could trigger a major migration wave into Europe from Africa and the Middle East
EU eyes €500m for African countries to help offset lost food from Ukraine

About three-quarters of Ukrainian harvests are typically sold abroad, and it’s a key exporter to Africa, Asia and the Middle East as well as Europe.

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 15:56
Jorge Valero, Jan Bratanic and Chiara Albanese

The EU is considering a proposal to channel about €500m to African countries to help tackle the continent’s food crisis as the Russian invasion of Ukraine cuts off vital supplies, according to people familiar with the matter.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels discussed using untapped reserves from the European Development Fund to boost aid to the continent, said the officials who declined to be named about confidential talks.

The EU has warned that severe food shortages could trigger a major migration wave into Europe from Africa and the Middle East, a risk also highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to the two-day summit. 

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has accused President Vladimir Putin of using “hunger and grain to wield power”, decrying Russia’s bombing of grain warehouses, blockading Ukrainian grain ships and preventing wheat from leaving ports in the Black Sea. 

About three-quarters of Ukrainian harvests are typically sold abroad, and it’s a key exporter to Africa, Asia and the Middle East as well as Europe.

The sum being considered by the EU, which could involve both loans and grants, would be enough to buy about 1.3 million tonnes of wheat, a tiny fraction of the more than 50 million tonnes of the grain Africa imports a year. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, where millions of people depend on subsidized bread, and rising food costs were a key trigger for the Arab Spring about a decade ago.

EU leaders will reiterate their commitment "to keep global trade in food commodities free of unjustified trade barriers, enhance solidarity toward the most vulnerable countries and increase local sustainable food production so as to reduce structural dependencies,” according to a draft statement. 

Read More

Q&A: What do latest Russian oil and gas sanctions mean for Irish consumers? 

Bloomberg 

More in this section

Woman walks past the Central Bank of Ireland in Dublin Household deposits increase to almost €1.2bn in April
Regional French Economy as Consumer Confidence Lowest Since 2014 Euro-area inflation hits record as ECB mulls how quickly to hike
National Pandemic Flu Call Centre Fields Calls Spain to legislate to insist call centres respond to customers within three minutes           
#UkrainePlace: AfricaPerson: Volodymyr ZelenskyPerson: Ursula von der LeyenPerson: Vladimir Putin
<p>Ireland’s annual inflation in May was estimated at 8.2%, up from 7.3% in the previous month.</p>

Irish consumer prices jump as eurozone inflation reignites ECB rate hike fears

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices