Irish grocery spending falls as inflation hits near two-year high

Nevertheless, overall grocery sales remain more than 11% higher than two years ago before the pandemic took hold
Irish grocery spending falls as inflation hits near two-year high

Consumers are spending less on their supermarket trips as grocery inflation continues to surge. A change in shopping habits has also seen a price-conscious move to own label brands.

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 15:59
Geoff Percival

The prices of everyday grocery items have hit their highest levels since the early days of the Covid crisis, prompting consumers to spend less on their supermarket shop and alter their buying habits.

Inflation has hit grocery shelves for seven consecutive months now, according to the latest data from retail analysis company Kantar. Grocery price inflation was 2.4% in the 12 weeks to February 20, when compared to the same period a year earlier, Kantar said. That was the highest level since June 2020.

As a result, grocery sales declined by 4.5% over the 12 weeks, with online grocery sales falling by 15% year-on-year as shoppers returned to physical stores. Nevertheless, overall grocery sales remain more than 11% higher than two years ago before the pandemic took hold.

“Prices are rising across the board and that’s really being felt at the grocery tills. We’re now starting to see this reflected in shopper behaviour, with people increasingly opting for private label lines over branded products in an attempt to drive down the cost of their weekly shop,” said Emer Healy, senior retail analyst at Kantar.

The average spend per grocery shopping trip, over the four weeks to February 20, was €27.02.  That was down by more than 5% compared to the same period last year, Kantar said.

Ms Healy noted the response by supermarkets to the growing cost of living concerns through an increase in targeted advertising and voucher schemes. "These kinds of tactics will only become more important as grocers battle for the biggest slice of consumer spend in a challenging environment," she said.

The further loosening of Covid restrictions during February also contributed to the overall fall in supermarket sales as people started returning to offices and city centres.

All major players saw some level of sales decline over the most recent period, but Dunnes retained its leading position with a 23% share of the Irish grocery market, followed by SuperValu with a 22% share and Tesco with a 21.9% share.

Lidl and Aldi also gained market share over the past 12 weeks, now accounting for 12.2% and 11.7% of the market respectively. All grocers saw an increase in sales compared to the same period two years ago.

Read More

Recurring card payments could be impacted by new security rules 

More in this section

Online Shopping Recurring card payments could be impacted by new security rules 
Russia War Day In Photos, Irpin, Ukraine - 05 Mar 2022 EU and US talk of ending Russian oil imports
Frustrated stressed businesswoman feeling shock sitting in office with laptop A third of Irish female workers considered quitting due to burnout
RetailgrocerySupermarkets#InflationOrganisation: Kantar
<p>February 5 set a new All-Ireland record for the amount of wind energy on the Irish grid at 4,584 MW. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Ireland reaches a new record for wind generation in a single day

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices