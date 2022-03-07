Recurring card payments could be impacted by new security rules 

New regulations come into effect tomorrow that could impact repeating payments such as subscriptions and gym memberships
Recurring card payments could be impacted by new security rules 

Repeating payments are now subject to the same security as one-off purchases.

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 00:05
Alan Healy

Banks in Ireland are warning consumers to be prepared for changes in the way charges are taken from their bank cards by retailers or merchants for recurring charges such as gym memberships or subscriptions.

Starting Tuesday such recurring payments will be subject to the same security measures that apply for one-off online or contactless purchases. 

The ongoing rollout of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) across Europe has seen an extra layer of security on most online transactions; SCA often requires users to confirm online purchases using their banking app. 

Higher security standards

However, Ireland's banking representative body, Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said these higher security standards will come into effect from tomorrow for recurring card payments where the cardholder's details are kept on file by a retailer or organisation for future use.

Gillian Byrne, head of payments, BPFI, said some customer card transactions could be declined if a merchant does not process the charges in line with the security standards.

"In the coming weeks, you may receive notifications from merchants regarding transactions that are impacted," she said.

"It is essential that you follow the instructions provided by your merchant to avoid any interruption and to ensure continuity of service," she said.

"We are advising cardholders who encounter any issues to contact their merchant directly for further information to resolve the issue as the payment agreement is between a cardholder and the merchant."

Read More

Russia bans some foreign flights to prevent aircraft seizure by Irish firms

More in this section

Russia War Day In Photos, Irpin, Ukraine - 05 Mar 2022 EU and US talk of ending Russian oil imports
Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich's London Properties And Chelsea FC London’s billionaire playground is challenged by reality of war
Aerial view of combine harvesters harvesting large yellow ripe wheat field. Wheat prices up 40% this week as war fuels widespread inflation fears
<p>February 5 set a new All-Ireland record for the amount of wind energy on the Irish grid at 4,584 MW. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Power generation from wind reaches a new record in Irelan din February

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices