Europe asks for public feedback on Irish car insurance sector's data sharing commitments

The EU has taken a preliminary view that Insurance Ireland had breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition
Europe asks for public feedback on Irish car insurance sector's data sharing commitments

The EU said the actions reduced the possibility of more competitive prices and choice of suppliers for consumers seeking motor insurance.

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 17:54
Alan Healy

The European Commission is inviting public comment on commitments offered by Irish insurance companies to address concerns that they restricted competition in the motor insurance market.

The Commission opened a formal investigation into the conduct of Insurance Ireland, the association that covers 90% of the Irish motor vehicle insurance market. The Commission took issue with certain conditions of access to the Insurance Link platform, a data-sharing system, which Insurance Ireland administers.

Last June, the Commission outlined its preliminary view that Insurance Ireland had breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition by arbitrarily delaying or in practice denying access to Insurance Link.

They said it was also their view that restricted access to Insurance Link placed certain companies at a competitive disadvantage in comparison to companies that had access to the information exchange system and that this acted as a barrier to entry, reducing the possibility of more competitive prices and choice of suppliers for consumers seeking motor insurance.

In response, Insurance Ireland has offered a number of commitments to address their concerns including making access to Insurance Link independent from any membership to Insurance Ireland.

Following the consultation period, if the commitments address the competition concerns, the Commission may adopt a decision making them legally binding on the association. 

Read More

New laws to 'significantly strengthen' consumer watchdog after insurance probe

More in this section

Ukraine Invasion European shares bounce back after Ukraine-driven rout
Ukraine Invasion ECB's Lane warns of eurozone GDP hit from Russia-Ukraine conflict
Jerome Powell US consumer spending better than anticipated as inflation hots up
Insurancecar insurancecompetitionCorruptionAntitrustOrganisation: Insurance IrelandOrganisation: European Commission
Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

EU ‘close to agreeing on asset freeze’ on Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices