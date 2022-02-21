European gas prices stay elevated as Ukraine tensions hot up again

The price of oil - Russia's main export - rose, while Russian shares and the rouble plunged
European gas prices stay elevated as Ukraine tensions hot up again

The price of European wholesale gas remained at elevated levels as hopes cooled for an early diplomatic breakthrough in the Ukraine crisis.

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 18:09
Eamon Quinn

The price of European wholesale gas remained at elevated levels as hopes cooled for an early diplomatic breakthrough in the Ukraine crisis.

Wholesale gas prices are a key gauge to whether tensions are rising or receding between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Gas prices retreated by up to 3% but are at historically elevated levels. The price of gas for delivery in June traded at around €80 par megawatt hour. And European stock markets fell sharply.  

The Dax stock market index in Frankfurt and the Cac-40 in Paris fell by up to 2%, while the Ftse-100 in London closed about 0.5% lower.                            "[Stock] investors are still determined to keep selling it seems, weighed down by concerns about the impact of a Russia-Ukraine conflict,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trader IG, as "hopes of a Ukraine resolution fade“. 

US markets were thinned on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday. In Ireland, the Iseq retreated by 1.6%, led by the heavyweights, AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ryanair, and Smurfit Kappa. The price of oil - Russia's main export - rose, while Russian shares and the rouble plunged.

Brent crude jumped by 1.3% to $94.77 a barrel. 

French President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier on Monday that US President Joe Biden and President Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, but the Kremlin said there were no immediate plans for a meeting. With no set date for a summit, stock markets then turned lower.

Read More

Last-ditch Putin peace talks a ‘welcome sign’ Ukraine conflict can be prevented

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would decide on a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to be recognised as independent - a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send troops. 

Separately, Moscow said Ukrainian military saboteurs had tried to enter Russian territory in armed vehicles leading to five deaths, an accusation dismissed as "fake news" by Kyiv.

Washington says Russia has now massed a force numbering 169,000-190,000 troops in the region, including pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine. Russia denies any plan to attack its neighbour but has avowed that Ukraine will never join Nato.  

On the outlook for the oil price, the chief executive officer of Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, said in an interview that prices could surpass $100 a barrel for a sustained period.

“Demand is going to surge in the second half” and exceed 100 million barrels a day if travel continues to return to normal, Vitol CEO Russell Hardy said. 

“Eventually we’re going to run out of spare capacity,” he said. 

“The concern is that if tension in Eastern Europe escalates further that some of this supply might get disrupted intentionally or driven by political divisions,” affecting not only energy but other commodities, said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS. "I would expect the market to continue to react in a sensitive way.” 

Additional reporting Reuters and Bloomberg

More in this section

Switzerland Credit Suisse MEPs call for review of Swiss banking laws after Credit Suisse leak
Details Of EURO Banknotes Eurozone economy regains momentum this month despite huge price hikes      
Brian Keegan: Writing off tax-warehoused debt after the Covid crisis Brian Keegan: Writing off tax-warehoused debt after the Covid crisis
<p>The price of gas and oil have risen in recent months driven by shortages as well as the crisis over Ukraine.</p>

European wholesale gas price falls on hopes for Biden-Putin talks over Ukraine

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices