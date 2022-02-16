Dublin had the most disposable income pre-pandemic

People living in Dublin had the highest level of disposable income in the state prior to the Covid-19 crisis.

The average disposable income per person in the Dublin region was €25,696 in 2019, which is almost 17% higher than the state average of €22,032 and represents a year-on-year increase of 5.3% for Dublin.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that spending by residents of the capital was also higher compared to other counties. The total household income for Dublin in 2019 was €54,139m. However, after €18,380m in costs, the county was left with €35,759m in disposable household income in the same year.

This is compared with figures from the same period relating to Ireland’s largest county — Cork. Total household income for the Rebel County came to €18,255m which is significantly lower than the capital’s sum. However, Cork had €12,575m left in disposable household income. The average disposable income per person in Cork in 2019 was €22,421, which is €3,275 less than Dublin’s disposable income per person figure of €25,696.

Above average

Dublin, Limerick, Kildare, and Cork, in that order, were the only counties where per capita disposable income exceeded the state average in 2019. However, Westmeath, Donegal, Offaly, Longford, and Laois earned significantly less than the state average as each person in these counties had in the region of €17,000 disposable income for 2019.

“The gap between the highest and lowest value of per capita disposable income on a regional basis increased from €7,205 in 2018 to €8,571 in 2019 due to average Dublin incomes increasing by €1,297, or 5.3%, while incomes in the Midlands decreased by €69 or 0.4%, making it the area with the lowest disposable income,” said statistician John Milne.

In 2019, the average disposable income per person in the border region was €18,524, while it was €17,125 in the Midlands. This is the lowest average disposable income per person at 15.9% and 22.3% respectively below the state average.