UK living standards see biggest fall in eight years

UK living standards fell at the fastest pace in almost eight years in December, a squeeze that is set to intensify in April when energy bills and taxes are due to soar.

The average British wage - excluding bonuses - rose 3.6% from a year earlier, less than the increase in consumer prices, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. Adjusted for inflation, wages fell 1.2%, the biggest decline since 2014, the ONS said.

The figures came in a report that showed the British labour market remained buoyant, with employers adding jobs for a 14th month in January in a bid to fill almost 1.3 million vacancies, a record high. Job-to-job moves also reached a record, driven by an increase in resignations.

But while staff shortages, made worse by a pick-up in economic inactivity, are driving up salaries, the benefits for workers are being swallowed up by rapidly increasing prices that are forecast to see inflation top 7% by the spring.

On top of higher energy bills and payroll taxes, UK households also face the prospect of sharply rising borrowing costs, as the combination of a tight labour market and soaring inflation worries Bank of England officials.

Traders are expecting the Bank of England to hike its 0.5% benchmark rate to 2% by the end of the year.

“The pieces continue to fall into place for the Bank of England to lift rates again in March. Another surge in payrolls and a surprise beat on wage growth both suggest the labour market continues to tighten,” said Dan Hanson, senior UK economist at Bloomberg.

All told, UK households are facing the biggest decline in their disposable income for at least 30 years, according to the Bank of England.

“The squeeze on firms’ finances from high inflation, soaring energy bills and the looming national insurance hike is likely to weaken job creation and further restrain pay growth in the coming months,” said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce.

“With high economic inactivity indicating that many people have left the jobs market altogether, chronic staff shortages are likely to weigh on the UK economy for a sustained period.”

The number of people on company payrolls in the UK rose 108,000 last month, although the December numbers were revised down heavily from a rise of 184,000 to an increase of 131,000. Britain’s unemployment rate held at 4.1% in the fourth quarter and vacancies rose to a record 1.298 million in the three months through January, according to the ONS.

- Bloomberg