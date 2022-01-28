Fitch: ECB won't raise interest rates this year or in 2023 despite current inflation hikes

Irish businesses and mortgaged households may not have to fear an ECB rate increase for at least two years despite the hikes in inflation, according to an assessment from a leading credit ratings firm.

Fitch Ratings said its assessment comes despite the Bank of England having already raised rates and now the US Federal Reserve this week signalling it will increase rates there in March in response to inflation threats. However, Fitch said at the moment it doesn't "expect the eurozone’s core inflation dynamics to make a sustained break from the past".