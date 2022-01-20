French poultry farmers face new cull to contain bird flu crisis across Europe       

Government ordered poultry and waterfowl in parts of the south-west – home to France’s famed foie gras industry – to be killed to help stop the spread of the disease
French poultry farmers face new cull to contain bird flu crisis across Europe       

Europe has been facing a grim season, with outbreaks of bird flu in more than two dozen countries since October, risking higher chicken prices and fewer-free range eggs. Picture: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 15:47
Megan Durisin

French poultry farmers face a mass cull of their flocks for a second straight year as a bird flu crisis deepens across Europe.

The government ordered poultry and waterfowl in parts of the south-west – home to France’s famed foie gras industry – to be killed to help stop the spread of the disease. That follows a severe outbreak that claimed about 3.5m poultry, mainly ducks, between autumn 2020 and spring 2021.

Bird flu, whose highly pathogenic varieties can be deadly to poultry, often spreads through migrating birds and cases typically peak in winter. 

Europe has been facing a grim season, with outbreaks in more than two dozen countries since October, risking higher chicken prices and fewer-free range eggs. That may spell more bad news for consumers already seeing near-record food costs.

Many of the cases in France have been on duck farms, including for foie gras. The Aquitaine region is where most birds are raised to produce the luxury food, made from the liver of fattened ducks or geese. 

About 1.5m poultry have already been slaughtered, and an equivalent amount could be culled in the coming days, foie gras industry group Cifog said. 

“This is a new trauma for the poultry industry in the departments concerned, with very serious and painful consequences for producers and companies alike,” Cifog said. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Penguins, ostriches, and flamingos isolating at Fota and Dublin Zoo to avoid bird flu

More in this section

Euro puzzle Reasons why the euro may be on a winning streak  
Return of eating out this week show signs of boosting British economy Return of eating out this week show signs of boosting British economy
evening traffic at airport Aviation industry could take most of this decade to fully recover from Covid impact, report warns 
Bird FluPlace: France
<p>ECB President Christine Lagarde believes the ECB does not need to respond as forcefully to inflation as the US Federal Reserve.</p>

Lagarde insists that interest rates will not rise despite inflation hike                

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices