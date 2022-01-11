Penguins, ostriches, and flamingos isolating at Fota and Dublin Zoo to avoid bird flu

Birds moved to indoor habitats to slow down the spread of the disease 
Penguins, ostriches, and flamingos isolating at Fota and Dublin Zoo to avoid bird flu

Humboldt penguins at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork are among the avians being confined indoors to prevent the spread of bird flu. Picture: Fota Wildlife Park

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 16:48
Michelle McGlynn

Birds in Ireland's zoos and wildlife parks have been moved to indoor habitats to protect them from the spread of bird flu

While no cases have been reported at these facilities, cases of avian influenza have been detected among wild birds and on poultry farms in Ireland.

Both Fota Wildlife Park and Dublin Zoo have moved the majority of their birds indoors as a precautionary measure in accordance with direction from the Department of Agriculture.

Among the bird species that are isolating indoors are the Humboldt penguin, blue-throated macaw, ostrich, citron-crested cockatoo, waldrapp ibis, Chilean flamingo, and Indian runner duck.

The current strain of bird flu — H5N1 — is described as being "highly pathogenic" and has led to the largest ever outbreak in Ireland and the UK.

Chilean flamingoes are among the birds being moved to indoor habitats at Fota Wildlife Park on Fota Island in Cork Harbour. Picture: Denis Minihane
Chilean flamingoes are among the birds being moved to indoor habitats at Fota Wildlife Park on Fota Island in Cork Harbour. Picture: Denis Minihane

Due to the virulence and transmissibility of the flu, the decision was taken to isolate the birds indoors to minimise the risk of any outbreaks through contact with other birds.

In Fota, the birds have been indoors for almost a month and are expected to stay there for up to two more months.

Although not ideal, Sean McKeown, Director of Fota Wildlife Park says the birds are coping well with being indoors.

The change is easier for some species than others. For example, when the penguins go through the phase of moulting their feathers, they would not be particularly active anyway. The birds may be kept in until the peak of the bird flu season passes around March but Mr McKeown is hopeful that the small number of cases recently means it will end sooner.

"One of the things that we have done in the past is we have vaccinated our birds and protected them that way," he said.

Currently, there is no vaccine available but we hope there will be quite soon. 

The immunity offered by the vaccine only lasts a few months but it would provide the opportunity for the birds to be released sooner.

Bird flu is introduced to Ireland when birds migrate south for the winter and Mr McKeown believes there may be a link between climate change and the increased incidence of bird flu.

"The weather is milder when they are making the migrations and they don't exert as much energy so a sick bird could probably complete the journey," he explains, "whereas before it wouldn't have done it."

Avian flu affects domestic bird stock more than those found in Fota and Dublin Zoo but, with bird droppings the most common route for the disease to spread, it is important that contact between birds is reduced as much as possible.

Wild birds and birds of prey are also affected but generally are more resilient to it compared to farmed birds which are often inbred over the years to produce more eggs or meat.

Read More

Third outbreak of bird flu on Irish farm

More in this section

Dreaming of Island life? Too late as couple bag coveted caretaker jobs on Great Blasket  Dreaming of Island life? Too late as couple bag coveted caretaker jobs on Great Blasket 
Traveller housing scheme planned for next to Cork's Spring Lane site Traveller housing scheme planned for next to Cork's Spring Lane site
Council may 'intervene' at Waterford's once iconic Ard Rí site Council may 'intervene' at Waterford's once iconic Ard Rí site
Bird FluH5N1Place: CorkPlace: DublinPerson: Sean McKeownOrganisation: Dublin ZooOrganisation: Fota Wildlife Park
<p>The winning numbers from the Saturday October 30 Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.</p>

Two Munster lotto players who scooped €23k each in October draw yet to come forward

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices