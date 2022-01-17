US online learning firm Udemy to add 120 jobs at Irish operations

Online learning and teaching company Udemy is to add 120 extra jobs at its operations in Ireland through the expansion of its European headquarters in Dublin.
The US-headquartered company — which also has operations in Turkey, India, Brazil, and Australia — established its European base in Dublin in 2014, which was its first facility outside of the US.
It currently employs 200 people in the capital and plans to have 300 staff here by the end of this year.
Employee training is a major part of Udemy’s offering.
Globally, Udemy’s customers include Volkswagen and the World Bank.
In Ireland, clients include TG4, the Gaelic Players Association, CR2, ESW, and Teamwork.
“The company has become part of an evolving and growing cluster in Dublin, which reflects the strong growth being experienced in the eLearning sector,” said IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan.