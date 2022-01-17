US online learning firm Udemy to add 120 jobs at Irish operations

The US-headquartered company established its European base in Dublin in 2014, which was its first facility outside of the US 
US online learning firm Udemy to add 120 jobs at Irish operations

In Ireland, clients include TG4, the Gaelic Players Association, CR2, ESW, and Teamwork.

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 08:45
Geoff Percival

Online learning and teaching company Udemy is to add 120 extra jobs at its operations in Ireland through the expansion of its European headquarters in Dublin.

The US-headquartered company — which also has operations in Turkey, India, Brazil, and Australia — established its European base in Dublin in 2014, which was its first facility outside of the US. 

It currently employs 200 people in the capital and plans to have 300 staff here by the end of this year.

Employee training is a major part of Udemy’s offering.

Globally, Udemy’s customers include Volkswagen and the World Bank. 

In Ireland, clients include TG4, the Gaelic Players Association, CR2, ESW, and Teamwork.

“The company has become part of an evolving and growing cluster in Dublin, which reflects the strong growth being experienced in the eLearning sector,” said IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan.

Read More

Cork firms urged to enter Chamber awards and share innovation secrets

More in this section

Cork firms urged to enter Chamber awards and share innovation secrets Cork firms urged to enter Chamber awards and share innovation secrets
Construction is growing at its weakest pace for eight months, but confidence remains Construction is growing at its weakest pace for eight months, but confidence remains
More than 90% of Irish CEOs confident of economic growth, survey shows More than 90% of Irish CEOs confident of economic growth, survey shows
<p>The former boss of Lloyds Banking Group has stepped down as chairman of Credit Suisse after less than 12 months following an investigation (Jonathan Brady/PA)</p>

Former Lloyds boss Horta-Osorio quits Credit Suisse after investigation

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices