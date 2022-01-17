Cork firms urged to enter Chamber awards and share innovation secrets

Firms across Cork have been urged to enter this year’s Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards to share how they have innovated and contributed to the region in a time of adversity.

The awards, now in their 24th year, aim to recognise and celebrate the best of Cork business from new, emerging companies right through to international organisations.

Eli Lilly was named the Overall Company of the Year 2021 along with winning the international award category.

The awards are in partnership with Vodafone Ireland, while the Irish Examiner is the media partner.

Paula Cogan, president of Cork Chamber, said the awards celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the region's business community.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for any company to share how they have excelled, innovated and contributed to our thriving business region,” she said.

"Over the years these awards have revealed some tremendous and inspiring stories."

We know there are many businesses across Cork setting themselves apart through their people-focus, their strategy, and their sustainable delivery.

The awards have four award categories: Emerging Company of the year; SME Company of the year; Large Company of the year, and Cork International Company of the year.

Commenting on their win last year, Michael Smith, general manager at Eli Lilly said: “Winning the Cork Chamber Company of the Year has meant so much to us because it recognises the efforts of so many people over the years to make Lilly Kinsale and Cork what they are today.”

Todd Winge, vice president and general manager at Eli Lilly Kinsale, added: “Cork is an excellent place for business and Lilly has thrived here for 40 years."

Naoimh Frawley, director of people, operations and governance at Cork Chamber, said: “The judging process is cited by many entrants, finalists, and winners as being a real learning opportunity to examine key parts of their organisations.

"Coupled with the extensive profile that finalists receive across multiple print and digital platforms, the Cork Company of the Year Awards is a firm keystone of the business year."

To nominate a company visit www.corkchamber.ie. The closing date is 1pm on Monday, February 7. Winners in each category along with the Overall Cork Company of the Year will be announced in May.