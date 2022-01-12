New figures show November mortgage approvals were lower than in 2020

BFPI numbers illustrate the continued slowdown in mortgage approval volumes compared to the previous year
New figures show November mortgage approvals were lower than in 2020

The number of mortgages approved in November 2021 was up 8.6% over the previous month — but it was 4.6% lower than the equivalent figure in November 2020. Stock picture

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 00:04
Alan Healy

The number of mortgages approved by Irish banks slowed in November, new figures show.

A total of 4,959 mortgages were approved in the month, an 8.6% increase compared to October but a 4.6% fall compared to November 2020.

According to the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), some 2,662 (53.7%) of the approved mortgages in November were for first-time buyers (FTBs) while mover purchasers accounted for 1,172 (23.6%).

Volumes have eased back but 'this was the highest approvals values in November since the data series began in 2011', according to Brian Hayes, CEO of the Banking &amp; Payments Federation. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision
Volumes have eased back but 'this was the highest approvals values in November since the data series began in 2011', according to Brian Hayes, CEO of the Banking & Payments Federation. Picture: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

"Our latest mortgage figures show a slowdown in approval volumes on a year-on-year basis but this was the highest approvals values in November since the data series began in 2011," Brian Hayes, chief executive of the BPFI said.

Mortgage approval activity remains close to historically high levels. On an annualised basis, more than 53,000 mortgages worth some €13.4bn were approved in the 12 months ending November 2021.  

Remortgage or mortgage switching activity rose by 20.8% and 25.8% in volume and value terms, respectively, when compared with November 2020.

Despite the slowdown in approvals, Mr Hayes said the outlook was positive for overall market activity in 2021. All of 2020 saw the number of mortgage approvals, at just over 43,150, the lowest for three years.

“Looking ahead, the fourth quarter of the year is generally the strongest quarter for mortgage drawdowns and with a strong pipeline of mortgage approvals the outlook is very positive for a strong end to the year [2021].”

Read More

Making Cents: Switching your mortgage provider could save over €100 a month

More in this section

Jerome Powell Global stocks rebound despite Fed's hint that it will raise rates to tamp down inflation
File Photo European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has fined Google for the third time in two year. European Union EU to sharpen deal scrutiny as M&A activity surges to record levels
Payslip Wages expected to surge 5%-10% this year as inflation continues to rage
Mortgageslendingborrowing#BankingPerson: Brian HayesOrganisation: Banking & Payments Federation Ireland
<p>Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said the strong employment growth seen last year suggests the agency’s three-year targets are realistic as well as ambitious. File picture</p>

Enterprise Ireland targets 18% growth in client exports to €30bn by 2024

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices