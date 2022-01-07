Household savings fall by most in 11 years as consumers up festive spend

Irish household savings suffered the largest monthly fall in 11 years in November, as consumers increased their spending in the run-up to Christmas, Central Bank figures show.

Household deposits dropped by €1.4bn last November, which is in contrast with the significant accumulation of deposits by households since the start of the Covid crisis.

Irish household deposits dipped in August 2020 for the first time since before the pandemic in November 2019.

Although Irish household savings took a backseat in the lead up to Christmas, they have increased annually by almost €11bn.

The annual growth rate, though, has slowed from a peak of 14% last February to 8.8% in November in the same year.

Consumers became less attached to their money as total card spending, including ATM withdrawals, rose to €8.3bn in the weeks before Christmas 2021, separate Central Bank figures show. This is a 28% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

As spending increased, so did Irish household loans. Net lending increased by €224m in November 2021 and by €752m in annual terms.

This contrasts to the €85m fall in net lending in the 12 months to November 2020.

Loans for house purchases also grew by €155m in net terms in November 2021; this represents the sixth consecutive month where lending levels for home buyers rose.

In addition, consumer lending rose by €81m last November and by €41m, or 0.3%, on an annual basis.

This marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that consumer lending had grown on a 12-month rolling basis.

A number of lenders have agreed to payment breaks with their customers since the onset of the pandemic.

These breaks are expected to significantly impact the lending data during this period — largely by keeping outstanding loan balances higher than they would be, had repayments followed their initial schedule.