Ictu critical of Ibec call for shorter Covid isolation periods for essential workers

Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) chief Patricia King has criticised a call from employers' group Ibec for shortened Covid isolation periods for essential workers based on staff shortage fears.

Ibec has called for shortened isolation periods for critical workers, saying the move is “urgently required” because of increasing staff shortages across several essential industries.

However, Ms King said isolation policy should be based on public health advice and not the needs of business.

“Any amendment to isolation restrictions for close contacts must be guided first and foremost by public health advice," Ms King said.

“We have to continue to be cautious in our approach to any moderation of these rules given the acceleration of cases and the unremitting strain on our health services and healthcare workforce,” she said.

Ms King said Ictu is “acutely aware of the surging numbers of Covid-19 infections and the knock-on effect of requiring tens of thousands of workers to self-isolate as close contacts".

However, Ibec said failure to act will result in unnecessary disruption to manufacturing and retailing activities.

“Government must urgently engage in a practical, ongoing review of self-isolation protocols and restricted movement requirements for close contacts," said Ibec CEO Danny McCoy.