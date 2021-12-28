Consultants sought to help Tralee find its way

Kerry County Council is seeking consultants to develop a strategy to increase visitor numbers to Tralee through the development of an orientation strategy and action plan to better link the town's amenities and attractions.

Tralee has been selected as one of Fáilte Ireland’s Destination Towns to be funded under the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 strategy as it has the highest potential as a destination town and the greatest scope for transformation.

As a result, Kerry County Council and its partner Fáilte Ireland are seeking consultants for a Tralee Town Centre Visitor Orientation Strategy with an action plan, infrastructure design and preparation for future construction.

The aim is to improve visitor orientation in the town centre, addressing traffic signage, accessibility to the town centre, wayfinding, legibility and pedestrian movement in and around the area. The strategy will also aim to link key attractions and facilities within the town centre and the wider Tralee Bay Area.

The consultation documents state that Tralee's location on the Wild Atlantic Way makes it the ideal touring base for North Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula and it has a growing reputation as an outdoor adventure hub for land and water-based activities. The town also has a national and international profile through the Rose of Tralee festival along with other events.

The objection would also include introducing visitors to amenities such as the Town Park and Rose Garden, the Siamsa Tíre, the Aqua Dome Waterworld, Blennerville Windmill, Tralee Bay Wetlands and Ballyseedy Woodlands and helping to unlock hidden gems such as St John’s Church of Ireland and St John’s Catholic Church.

The plan also seeks to integrate attractive smaller streets, laneways, lesser-known heritage sites and attractions that encourage visitors to explore away from the main thoroughfare.

"Although Tralee [and the wider bay area] has a long history as a major tourist destination when compared to similar-sized towns nationally, it is not perceived as a tourist town," the documents state.

"The key is to challenge that perception, unlock its real potential and to reimagine a new identity as a Tourist Destination Town on the Wild Atlantic Way."

"Tralee currently lacks the sense of clarity and cohesion of a destination town when compared with places such as Kilkenny and Westport [Co Mayo]. In large part, this is due to the absence of effective communication which would enhance a visitor’s sense of orientation and awareness of the 'place'."

The timeline for the delivery of the project will be over five months with work to commence immediately after the awarding of the contract. The deadline for the submission of tenders is February 2.